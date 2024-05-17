Angels Rumors: At Least 8 Halos Could Reportedly Draw Trade Interest This Deadline
The Angels made it clear this offseason that the 2024 season was not going to be a rebuild. They wanted to win, and they felt confident they could do it with the team they had.
Unfortunately, that hasn't been the case.
The Angels enter Friday night's game at 16-28, firmly in last place in the American League West behind the lowly Oakland Athletics. The Angels' bullpen has been the worst in the league with a 5.17 ERA. Their starting pitchers rank 24th with a 4.50 ERA.
The offense has been better, but they're without their two highest-paid players in Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon, who are on the injured list for the foreseeable future. Things don't look great in Anaheim, and they don't appear to be getting better anytime soon.
With all that being said, the Angels could end up being sellers come the trade deadline, trying to recoup some prospects after buying (and failing) at least year's deadline. And if the Angels elect to sell, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic thinks many players could be of interest to opposing teams.
In a recent column, Rosenthal listed eight Angels who could potentially draw trade interest this deadline: left-handed pitchers Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval, infielder Luis Rengifo, outfielders Jo Adell and Taylor Ward, and relievers Adam Cimber, Matt Moore, and Carlos Estévez.
Anderson is enjoying a bounce back 2024 season, sporting a 2.92 ERA across eight starts. He's due another $13 million in 2025. Sandoval has been much better as of late, and could be attractive to a starter-needy team looking to buy low on a pitcher who had a 2.91 ERA in 2022.
Rengifo and Adell have been two of the lone bright spots for the Angels this season and could generate some serious trade interest. Rengifo is a versatile defender who's hitting .330 this season while Adell is finally showing off the power, with a .505 slugging percentage and .809 OPS.
Ward is continuing his strong play, hitting .269 with eight home runs and a .778 OPS, and would defintiely be of interest to outfield-needy teams.
As for the relievers, Cimber has a 4.00 ERA in 18 innings pitched, Moore has a 6.19 ERA in 16 innings pitched, and Estévez has a 5.68 ERA in 12.2 innings pitched.
The Angels are still trying to compete for now, but as we get into the summer, they may have to make a decision about the direction of this franchise. And if they elect it's best to go into a rebuild — or even a semi-rebuild — they'll have their fair share of players to trade.