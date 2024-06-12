Angels Starter Lit Up in Minor League Rehabilitation Game
The road for the Los Angeles Angels' young right-handed pitcher, Chase Silseth, has been tumultuous thus far in the 2024 season.
Silseth pitched in only two games this season before suffering an elbow injury in early April and being placed on the 60-day injured list. Currently on the rehab trail, Silseth made his third appearance on Tuesday for Triple-A Salt Lake; however, it was far from a pretty one.
The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher provided the not-so-great update on Silseth's third rehab assignment.
Right-hander Chase Silseth gave up six runs in 2.2 innings, allowing two homers and walking five, in a rehab start at Triple-A on Tuesday. He threw 71 pitches, just shy of the 75 he was scheduled to throw. Before the game, Washington said if the start in the minors went well, the Angels would have "a decision to make," on whether to bring him back, Washington said.- Jeff Fletcher of the OC Register
Silseth was expected to pitch five innings on Tuesday. It sounds as if his performance will make the Angels' "decision" easy.
Silseth's previous start in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League was far more effective, throwing 56 pitches over four innings, and this was his first shot in the upper minors.
Silseth last pitched for the Angels on April 7 and has only made two starts. In those two starts, he recorded a 6.75 ERA, a 0-1 record, 12 strikeouts, and a 1.50 WHIP in eight innings. It wasn't a pretty outing for the 24-year-old, but he'll look to bounce back in his next one, wherever that may be.