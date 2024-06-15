Angels vs Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More
As the Los Angeles Angels prepare to face the San Francisco Giants, several key player transactions and injuries are drawing significant attention. The Angels, currently holding a record of 26-42, are visiting Oracle Park for the first time in 2024.
How to Watch
• Time: 7:15 p.m. PT
• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco
• TV: Apple TV+
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline: Angels +130 / Giants -155
• Over/under: 8
Lineups
Tyler Anderson, today's starter for the Angels, boasts a commendable 2.63 ERA, ranking him sixth in the American League. His .205 opponent batting average places him seventh in the league, with his recent starts showing a promising 2.20 ERA over the last five games, allowing only one run in four of those contests.
The Angels are engaging in a heavily packed schedule within California, with 38 of their next 44 games scheduled in-state. This includes an 18-game stretch without leaving the state.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
