Angels vs Giants: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 8, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson (31) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
As the Los Angeles Angels prepare to face the San Francisco Giants, several key player transactions and injuries are drawing significant attention. The Angels, currently holding a record of 26-42, are visiting Oracle Park for the first time in 2024.

How to Watch

• Time: 7:15 p.m. PT

• Location: Oracle Park, San Francisco

• TV: Apple TV+

• Radio: 830-AM

Odds

• Moneyline: Angels +130 / Giants -155

• Over/under: 8

• Odds via DraftKings

Lineups

Tyler Anderson, today's starter for the Angels, boasts a commendable 2.63 ERA, ranking him sixth in the American League. His .205 opponent batting average places him seventh in the league, with his recent starts showing a promising 2.20 ERA over the last five games, allowing only one run in four of those contests.

The Angels are engaging in a heavily packed schedule within California, with 38 of their next 44 games scheduled in-state. This includes an 18-game stretch without leaving the state.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

