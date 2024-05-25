Angels vs Guardians on May 25: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More
The Los Angeles Angels continue their three-game series against the Cleveland Guardians, looking to put last night's loss behind them. Cleveland won by a score of 10-4 to take the opening game. The Angels sit with a record of 20-31, which is good for last place within the American League West. Cleveland enters this game with a record of 34-17, currently slotted in first place within the American League Central. The Guardians are the favorites in this matchup but the Angels have been playing a little better of late.
How to Watch
- Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
- Location: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Radio: KLAA 830 for Angels and WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network for Guardians
Betting Odds
- Los Angeles Angels: _114
- Cleveland Guardians: -135
- Over/Under: 8
Odds courtesty of PickDawgz.
Lineups
Prediction
The Angels are sending right-hander Jose Soriano (2-4, 3.30 ERA) to the mound tonight and he will look to give them a jolt. Cleveland is sending Tanner Bibee (2-1, 3.93 ERA) to counter him as the Guardians are looking to take the series with a win. Soriano has been very good of late, allowing more than one run once over his last four starts. He keeps things going tonight against the Guardians and helps the Angels get a big win.
Angels 5, Guardians 2
More
• Los Angeles has won three of their last five contests entering into Saturday's game.
• The Angels hold a 17-9 record when they out-hit their opponents.