Angels vs Guardians on May 26: How to Watch, Betting Odds, Prediction and More
The Los Angeles Angels finish their three-game series with the Cleveland Guardians looking to avoid the sweep. L.A. dropped Saturday night's game by a score of 4-3 and now is looking to make up ground in this one. The Angels enter the game sitting in last place within the American League West, holding a record of 20-32. Cleveland comes in with a record of 35-17, which is good for first place in the American League Central.
How to Watch
- Time: 1:07 p.m. PT
- Location: Angel Stadium
- TV Channel: Bally Sports West, Bally Sports Great Lakes
- Radio: KLAA 830, KTMZ 1220 for Angels and WTAM 1100, WMMS 100.7, Guardians Radio Network for Guardians
Betting Odds
- Los Angeles Angels: +105
- Cleveland Guardians: -115
- Over/Under: 8.5
Odds courtesy of PickDawgz.
Prediction
The Angels are sending left-hander Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.80 ERA) to the mound today, looking to bounce back from his last start. He allowed six runs over four innings to the Houston Astros. Cleveland is sending Ben Lively (3-2, 2.84 ERA) to counter him as the Guardians look for the sweep. Detmers is going to have to show strong stuff from the start if he wants to take down the tough Cleveland offense. He hasn't been good in recent outings but did show promise earlier in the season.
Guardians 7, Angels 4
More
• Outfielder Taylor Ward has been great for the Angels of late, driving in three runs last night with a home run.
• The Angels are 5-5 over their last ten contests.