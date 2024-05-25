Angels vs. Guardians: Storylines, How to Watch, More Ahead of Series Opener
The Los Angeles Angels (20-30) are welcoming the Cleveland Guardians (33-17) to Anaheim on Friday night for the beginning of a tough six-game homestand against the Guardians and New York Yankees.
It's a battle of left-handers, as Patrick Sandoval of the Angels will face off against Logan Allen of the Guardians.
Here's the Angels' lineup for Friday night's game:
Sandoval is coming off a six-inning, one-run performance against the Texas Rangers and will look to continue that momentum against the red-hot Guardians, who have won nine of their last 10 games.
Kevin Pillar has been an impressive addition to the Angels' lineup, boasting a .426 batting average with seven extra-base hits and 17 RBIs in just 14 games. Another notable mention is Willie Calhoun who, in his first 18 games, has hit .311 batting average with nine doubles and a home run.
Over in the bullpen, Adam Cimber and Hunter Strickland have made significant contributions. Cimber has not allowed runs in 18 of his 21 appearances this season, while Strickland has echoed this performance with zero runs allowed in 14 of his 15 most recent appearances.
First pitch for Friday night's game at Angel Stadium is 6:38 p.m. PT.