Angels vs Yankees: Last-Minute Roster Moves, How to Watch, Odds, More for Game 2
The Angels will look to quiet another neutral crowd in Anaheim on Wednesday 24 hours after they beat the New York Yankees in come-from-behind fashion. Tyler Anderson takes the ball on the heels of his longest start of the season, an 8-inning victory over the Houston Astros on May 22.
One minor transaction transpired just before the game. The Angels reinstated infielder Michael Stefanic from the injured list ahead of Wednesday night's game against the New York Yankees and optioned him to Triple-A Salt Lake. To make room for Stefanic on the 40-man roster, pitcher Jose Cisnero was transferred to the 60-day injured list.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Venue: Angel Stadium
• TV Broadcast: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM (KLAA)
Odds
• Spread: Yankees -1.5
• Money Line: LA Angels +110, New York Yankees -130
• Over/Under: 8.5
Predictions
The New York Yankees' starting pitchers have compiled a historic streak, having allowed two or fewer runs while pitching five innings in their last 15 starts. Luis Gil's impressive 2.11 ERA and Tyler Anderson's solid 2.52 ERA sets this game up to be a pitcher’s duel. With a 2.52 ERA and ranking third in the American League with a .193 opponent's batting average, Anderson's consistent performance could put the Angels over the top.
More
• Former Yankee Willie Calhoun has added depth to the Angels with his impressive nine doubles and a home run in his first 22 games. He's in the lineup tonight, batting fourth as the Angels' designated hitter.
• The Angels have hit home runs in 45 of their first 54 games, leading the major leagues in that category.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
