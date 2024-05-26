Injured Angels Pitcher Making Progress Toward Return
Los Angeles Angels right-handed pitcher Sam Bachman saw his first action on the mound in a long time.
The Orange Country Register's Jeff Fletcher reported that Bachman pitched in a game in Arizona on Saturday for the first time after undergoing shoulder surgery. The hope for Bachman is to pitch at least a month in the minors before the Halos consider bringing him up to the majors.
Thr righty was awesome on the mound in one inning of work.
The 24-year-old pitcher began throwing off the mound on May 7. He was placed on the 60-day IL before the 2024 season and has yet to pitch a game.
Bachman was the Halo's first-round draft pick in 2021, and unfortunately for him, this isn't his first rodeo experiencing injuries in his short pro career. Bachman began the 2022 season on the injured list with back spasms.
He's only pitched 11 games in his career and holds a 1-2 record with a 3.18 ERA, 14 strikeouts, and a 1.65 WHIP in 17 innings. The Indiana native was the ninth overall pick in the draft and last pitched on July 3 against the San Diego Padres.
Although Bachman is a relief pitcher, the Halos could add him to the rotation when he is healthy and ready to go, which should be sometime this season. An exact date has yet to be announced.