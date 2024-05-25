Jo Adell Gets High Praise From Angels Manager Ron Washington
One of the biggest surprises for the Los Angeles Angels this season has been the play of outfielder Jo Adell. He has stepped up his game this season, even if it hasn't helped the Angels pick up too many victories.
On the year, he has hit .234 with nine home runs and 22 runs batted in. He has been consistent throughout and it has gotten the attention of Halos manager Ron Washington.
Washington appeared on MLB Network Radio and praised Adell for his play and process this season.
“So now you can see exactly what we always thought that this kid could be. I mean, he's turned himself into a tremendous right fielder. He made a game-saving play the other night. He threw a guy out at the plate in Texas. Those are the types of things that he had in his game, he just was afraid to do it. And (Eric Young) and both Bo Porter, they are out there with them every single day going through the process. And now the process is starting to show up at game time.”
If Adell can continue to perform well, he will be rewarded with more playing time. Entering the season, general manager Perry Minasian challenged Adell to be better otherwise his time with the organization would be in jeopardy.
Adell has certainly stepped up to the call and done so in a big way. He has made the most of his chances his season and will continue to be a relied-upon member of the Angels going forward.