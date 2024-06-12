Logan O'Hoppe Exits Angels Game With Injury
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe left Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning after a foul ball hit him in the groin area.
Here's a video of the play:
O'Hoppe stayed down for a little while, before ultimately being removed from the game. He was replaced by Matt Thaiss at catcher.
O'Hoppe has been incredible as of late for the Angels. He's in the midst of a five-game hitting streak — including his double in the top of the sixth inning — and is coming off a Sunday game in which he went 4-for-5 with a walk-off two-run home run against the Houston Astros.
Hopefully, O'Hoppe just needed time to catch his breath, as getting hit directly in the cup isn't exactly the easiest thing to quickly come back from.
The Angels should provide an update on O'Hoppe by the end of the game, or at the very least, shortly after it concludes.