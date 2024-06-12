Halos Today

Logan O'Hoppe Exits Angels Game With Injury

Noah Camras

Jun 4, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe (14) in the dugout during the game against the San Diego Padres at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe left Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks in the bottom of the sixth inning after a foul ball hit him in the groin area.

Here's a video of the play:

O'Hoppe stayed down for a little while, before ultimately being removed from the game. He was replaced by Matt Thaiss at catcher.

O'Hoppe has been incredible as of late for the Angels. He's in the midst of a five-game hitting streak — including his double in the top of the sixth inning — and is coming off a Sunday game in which he went 4-for-5 with a walk-off two-run home run against the Houston Astros.

Hopefully, O'Hoppe just needed time to catch his breath, as getting hit directly in the cup isn't exactly the easiest thing to quickly come back from.

The Angels should provide an update on O'Hoppe by the end of the game, or at the very least, shortly after it concludes.

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

