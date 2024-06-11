Longtime Angels Minor League Broadcaster Dies
The Angels' longtime Triple-A broadcaster Steve Klauke, who retired last year after 29 years calling minor league games in Salt Lake City, Utah, passed away Tuesday. The Salt Lake Bees announced the news on their Twitter/X account Tuesday. Klauke was 69.
"The Angels Organization is saddened at the passing of longtime Salt Lake Bees broadcaster Steve Klauke," the team announced in a statement. "Steve’s voice served as the perfect backdrop to the start of numerous future Angels careers during his nearly 30 years of broadcasting. He approached each game with passion and dedication that was felt by his listeners and players on the field alike. We send our deepest condolences to Steve’s wife Sue, his two children and our entire Bees family.”
Klauke won the Utah Sportscaster of the Year Award three times, winning in 1995, 2014 and 2016. He was also named Ballpark Digest Broadcaster of the Year in 2014.
An Illinois native, Klauke came to Utah in 1991 as a pre-game, halftime and post-game show host for the Utah Jazz. In addition to his work with the Bees and Weber State, Klauke broadcasted games for the Jazz, Angels, Toronto Blue Jays, University of Utah, Utah Grizzlies and Utah Flash.