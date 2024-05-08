Luis Rengifo Dealing With Skin Irritation, Remains Out of Angels Lineup
Los Angeles Angels infielder Luis Rengifo missed his fifth consecutive game while he continues to recover from an illness on Wednesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Manager Ron Washington said Rengifo has a skin irritation that resulted from his illness and it’s making it difficult for him to be on his feet for too long.
The irritation has been in the form of blisters which according to Washington looked much better on Tuesday but the irritation on his feet is difficult for Rengifo to deal with given the friction from moving around.
"He'll probably be ready to go by the time we get home," Washington said on Tuesday. "He was in a better mood today and his blisters looked better today."
So far this season, Rengifo is batting .330 with 30 hits in 28 games. He has scored 14 runs and driven in 11 with 15 strikeouts and six walks.
He has turned into a vital part of this Angels lineup who has struggled to find consistency. His offensive numbers are top three in runs, hits, doubles, batting average, slugging percentage, on-base percentage, and OPS.
His next chance to suit up will be Thursday when the Angels open a four-game series against the Kansas City Royals at Angel Stadium.