One Former Angel's Injury Continues the Improbable Comeback Bid of Another
One former Angel's injury has opened the door for a continued comeback of another.
On Friday, right-handed pitcher Dominic Leone, who spent the second half of the 2023 season with the Angels, was placed on the 15-day injured list with right elbow inflammation.
Taking his spot on the Chicago White Sox's active roster is right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson, a former draft pick of the Angels who spent the 2018 and 2019 seasons in Anaheim.
Leone, 32, was acquired by the Angels at last year's trade deadline. In 11 appearances, he had a 5.54 ERA. He was then waived, along with a handful of players, as the Angels shed salary after an unsuccessful post-deadline stretch.
Leone then signed a minor league deal with the White Sox in February, and has a 7.04 ERA in 18 appearances this season.
Anderson, 31, was drafted by the Angels in the 14th round of the 2014 MLB Draft. He debuted with the Angels in 2018, and made 111 combined appearances over the 2018 and 2019 seasons. He had a 4.75 ERA in those 105.2 innings of work.
Anderson then missed the entire 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, and was nontendered by the Angels ahead of the 2021 season.
Anderson spent time with the Texas Rangers and Kansas City Royals over the next few seasons, but never earned an MLB call-up.
This past November, he signed a minor league contract with the White Sox, and finally earned himself an MLB call-up in April, completing his comeback bid. He made three appearances with Chicago earlier this season, sporting a 5.40 ERA across those 3.1 innings. Now, with Leone heading to the IL, he's getting another opportunity.