Veteran Angels Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment
The Los Angeles Angels are close to getting back a veteran slugger.
On Wednesday, former All-Star infielder Miguel Sanó had his first rehab assignment as he makes a return to the Angels. Sanó, who's been out since the end of April with left knee inflammation, went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout with the Arizona Complex League Angels.
Sanó will bring necessary punch back to the Angels lineup, one that's without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon for the foreseeable future.
The 31-year-old was hitting .262/.352/.361 in 21 games with one home run, five RBIs, and 27 strikeouts. He was finally starting to show signs of his former All-Star self after sitting out the 2023 season.
The Angels signed Sanó to a minor league deal this offseason and he showed up to camp nearly 60 pounds lighter. He impressed in spring training and earned himself a spot on the Opening Day roster.
Sanó said last week he was hoping to return by the end of the road trip. The Angels concluded their road trip on Wednesday, and are returning to Angel Stadium on Friday to open a series with the Cleveland Guardians.
Assuming there are no setbacks, Sanó could be activated as early as Friday, and may even be in the lineup for the series opener.