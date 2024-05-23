Halos Today

Veteran Angels Slugger Begins Minor League Rehab Assignment

Noah Camras

Apr 16, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak (16) celebrates with catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) and designated hitter Miguel Sano (22) after he hit a 2-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 16, 2024; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mickey Moniak (16) celebrates with catcher Logan O’Hoppe (14) and designated hitter Miguel Sano (22) after he hit a 2-run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels are close to getting back a veteran slugger.

On Wednesday, former All-Star infielder Miguel Sanó had his first rehab assignment as he makes a return to the Angels. Sanó, who's been out since the end of April with left knee inflammation, went 1-for-2 with a single and a strikeout with the Arizona Complex League Angels.

Sanó will bring necessary punch back to the Angels lineup, one that's without Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon for the foreseeable future.

The 31-year-old was hitting .262/.352/.361 in 21 games with one home run, five RBIs, and 27 strikeouts. He was finally starting to show signs of his former All-Star self after sitting out the 2023 season.

The Angels signed Sanó to a minor league deal this offseason and he showed up to camp nearly 60 pounds lighter. He impressed in spring training and earned himself a spot on the Opening Day roster.

Sanó said last week he was hoping to return by the end of the road trip. The Angels concluded their road trip on Wednesday, and are returning to Angel Stadium on Friday to open a series with the Cleveland Guardians.

Assuming there are no setbacks, Sanó could be activated as early as Friday, and may even be in the lineup for the series opener.

Published
Noah Camras

NOAH CAMRAS

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for Halos Today. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 