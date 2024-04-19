Angels Pitcher Says Mike Trout Is 'Mad,' Fueling Hot Start to 2024
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is on a tear. Through the beginning of the season, Trout has already returned to his top form, slashing .270/.357/.662 with eight home runs, 11 RBIs and five stolen bases through the Angels first 19 games of the season.
Injuries have shortened Trout's time on the field over the last three seasons, especially last year when a fractured left hamate caused him to miss significant time through the end of the 2023 season. Trout has played at least 100 games in a season just once over the last four years, something he is looking to change this year.
With Trout healthy for the start of the 2023 season, he's not just capitalizing on his availability, but determined to play his best and increase his standing among the best in baseball.
"That's what happens when you get injured," Trout said, via ESPN's Alden Gonzalez. "If I was out there a full season, I think it'd be a different story. That's just the way I feel."
Angels pitcher Carlos Estévez has seen firsthand how these injuries have fueled Trout to get off to a hot start this season. "He's just mad," Estévez said. "He couldn't stay healthy last year, and he's just mad at that."
While it's not necessarily surprising to see the former three-time AL MVP and 11-time All-Star off to such a hot start, it is a relief after all the injuries and adversity Trout has dealt with over the last three seasons. As long as Trout can maintain his health over the course of the lengthy season, it could be his best season in years.