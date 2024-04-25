Angels Sign Former Pirates Prospect to Minor League Deal
Mason Martin had just finished his fourth day of preseason with the York Revolution of the independent Atlantic League when the course of his season took a wild turn that involved him playing for his hometown minor league team.
After signing with the Pennsylvania-based team on April 16, Martin told Martin told the Tri-City Herald he was setting up his house with roommates when his agent called to tell him that he had a deal in place with the Los Angeles Angels, and that he was going to return to Washington.
Martin has seven minor league seasons in the Pittsburgh Pirates organization and opted for free agency following the 2023 season. He was the Pirates' No. 15 prospect according to MLB Pipeline in 2020 and 2021.
He was certain that he would get a call for spring training this year after spending time in Double-A and Triple-A but the calls never came. Until Monday, when the Angels told Martin they wanted him to play for the Tri-City Dust Devils.
“Two weeks ago, my best friend and I bought tickets and came out to watch a Dust Devils game. It’s crazy to think now I get to play for them.”
Martin has hit 122 home runs as a minor leaguer but those also came with 856 strikeouts.
“There is something called the 'Three True Outcomes player,' ” said Martin. “It means he’ll hit a home run, strikeout, or take a walk. There were a few seasons where I’d be considered that type of player.”
The 24-year-old has become the first local product to play for the Dust Devils since 2001.
“The Tri-City Dust Devils looked like they were done a few years ago," said Martin. "They weren’t going to make the cut as one of the minor league teams at one point. And now they’re the Angels’ High-A team. My family can come see me play a lot. My grandfather has never seen me play professionally in person. My friends can come out. It’s good to see everyone supporting me.”
It's a win-win situation for Martin. He gets to return home and the Angels are giving him another shot at reaching the major leagues.