Anthony Rendon Reveals Unfortunate Injury Update, Won’t Return to Angels Anytime Soon
Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon finally provided an update on the hamstring injury he suffered on April 20.
Unfortunately for the Angels, it's not good news.
Rendon told reporters on Friday, ahead of the Angels' series opener against the Minnesota Twins in Anaheim, that he has a high grade partial tear of the hamstring.
While he didn't have an exact timeline, he said he expects it to be a long recovery. He called it very frustrating, but said he'll remain around the team as he rehabs.
Rendon got off to an abysmal 0-for-21 start to start the season, but was finally figuring things out before the injury.
Since April 5, the day of his first hit of the season, Rendon was hitting .357 with an on-base percentage of .413 and an OPS of .823. He had also stolen three bases in that time.
Unfortunately, it all came crashing down on April 20, when Rendon tried to run out an infield single and came up in immediate pain. Click here for a video of the play.
Rendon's injury history is no secret to Angels fans. Rendon played in just 148 games over the last three seasons combined, and is now facing another extended absence in the first month of the 2024 season.
Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million deal ahead of the 2020 season, and has never been the player in Anaheim that he once was with the Washington Nationals. Injuries have played a big part in that, and in 2024, it's the same story.