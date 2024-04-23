Former Angels All-Star DFA'd by AL West Rival
Former Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh will have to find a new team yet again. The Halos' American League West rivals, the Texas Rangers, announced this past weekend they designated Walsh for assignment.
Walsh signed a minor league deal with the Rangers after electing free agency in the offseason following four seasons with the Halos. Walsh had his contract selected after making the Rangers' Opening Day roster. In 17 games, he slashed .226/.317/.321 with one home run and seven RBIs.
The Rangers DFA'd him after first baseman Nathaniel Lowe returned from the injured list on Saturday. Lowe suffered a right oblique strain and was placed on the 10-day IL, retroactive to March 25th.
The 30-year-old played for the Halos from 2019-23. In five seasons, Walsh slashed .240/.300/.443 with a .743 OPS, 58 home runs, and 184 RBIs in 1,235 at-bats and 364 games. The Rangers brought up Walsh in hopes he would find his 2020 and 2021 forms, where he had a WRC+ of 130. However, he struggled with power and only hit three extra-base hits this season in 53 at-bats.
Walsh will now look for his next team yet again.