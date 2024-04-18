Former Angels Reliever DFA'd By NL Squad
Former Los Angeles Angels reliever Matt Andriese has been designated for assignment by the Miami Marlins.
The team made the announcement this past weekend.
The Angels traded for Andriese before the start of the 2020 season in exchange for Jeremey Beasley. As a Halo, he posted a 4.50 ERA with a 2-4 record and collected 33 strikeouts and a 1.00 WHIP in 16 games and 32 innings pitched.
After the season, Andriese was non-tendered and later signed with the Boston Red Sox.
In his major league career, he holds a 28-37 record, 4.64 ERA, and 479 strikeouts with the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona Diamondbacks, Seattle Mariners, and Marlins.
Andriese ended up clearing waivers, and was sent outright to Triple-A. He'll hope to make an MLB return later this season.