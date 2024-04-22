Former GM Thinks Angels' Mike Trout is Early Favorite to Win Major End of Season Award
Mike Trout is on his way to what could be another career year for the Los Angeles Angels. Trout has hit .244/.323/.581 to begin the year, with eight home runs and 11 RBIs. His eight home runs are tied for second in MLB, and his five stolen bases are his most since 2019.
If Trout continues on this pace, he could very likely not just be in the mix for making his 12th All-Star team, but several end of year awards, as well.
Former Cincinnati Reds and Washington Nationals general manager Jim Bowden believes Trout is currently the favorite to win the American League Comeback Player of the Year. The reigning AL Comeback Player of the Year is Chicago White Sox's Liam Hendriks, who returned to the mound after battling stage-4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.
Trout hasn't played a full season of baseball since 2019, missing plenty of games due to injury over the last four years. Last year, a fractured left hamate bone kept Trout off the field for most of the second half of the season. He managed just 82 games in what was the third consecutive year his season was cut short.
Of course, Trout will have to continue to stay healthy to remain in contention for this award. He'll have to maintain his production as well, but that's all but expected for the great center fielder.
While Trout has won a bevy of awards over his illustrious career, including Rookie of the Year, Silver Slugger, MVP and the Hank Aaron Award, this would be his first time earning Comeback Player of the Year if he were to hold on to win it.