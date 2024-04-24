MLB's Top Pitching Prospect Paul Skenes Grew Up Massive Angels Fan
Before he was one of the top pitching prospects in the country, Paul Skenes was simply a Los Angeles Angels fan. That's right, the Pittsburgh Pirates' highly-touted prospect grew up watching the Angels having been born and raised in Orange County, California. During a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee show, Skenes recalled watching Angels pitchers Jered Weaver and John Lackey as a kid.
Since, Skenes has grown into one of the best pitching prospects in recent memory. While it would have been great for the Angels to draft the hometown prospect, they had no chance. Skenes was so good that he was the No. 1 pick in the 2023 MLB Draft by the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Skenes built his reputation in college, beginning his collegiate career at the Air Force Academy before transferring to LSU. At LSU, he led the Tigers to a College World Series victory, and was named the College World Series Most Outstanding Player. Additionally, he broke the single-season strikeout record, and was named both the National Pitcher of the Year and the SEC Pitcher of the Year.
At the moment, Skenes has yet to make his MLB debut. Skenes remains in the Pirates' minor league system, but is expected to make his major league debut soon.
The Angels play the Pirates from May 6-8. If Skenes makes his debut by then, he could go up against the team he grew up rooting for.