Former Angels manager Joe Maddon has been around the game of baseball since 1975. He's done everything from playing the game to scouting players to sitting on coaching staffs to managing three different teams, including the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs. He was also the bench coach for the 2002 World Series Champion Angels.

So it's safe to say Maddon has been around countless amounts of players from so many eras of the game of baseball. However, he's never seen anyone like Angels two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani.

"I tell you this guy is kind of a physical freak," Maddon said on the Dan Patrick Show. "He’s not sore before or after games. I can’t, I don’t understand how he’s able to play to the level that he can after the day he’s pitched and thrown 100 pitches. Nobody can do that. Nobody does that."

This is a big reason why Maddon doesn’t think someone like Ohtani is going to come around any time soon.

"I just wish the man continued wonderful health, and just keep doing what he’s doing for the next five to 10 years because it’s really special," Maddon said. "And I don’t even know the next guy that’s going to come along to be able to even kind of approach what he’s done."

The Angels are very lucky to have someone as special as Ohtani on their team. Between him and Mike Trout, Angels fans have the opportunity to see two of baseball's all-time talents on any given night.