Red Sox Considering Former Angels First Baseman to Fill Hole
An MRI this week revealed a fractured rib for Boston baseman Triston Casas, and the Red Sox are reportedly looking into bringing former Los Angeles Angels first baseman C.J. Cron to fill the void.
Boston manager Alex Cora said Bobby Dalbec will get the majority of the reps at first with Casas out. Still, it seems the Sox are also mulling the possibility of going outside the organization.
Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com posted on X (formerly Twitter) Tuesday that "there's been some initial talk of a C.J. Cron reunion being possible, per sources."
Cron was with the Red Sox during spring training but was granted his release in late March after he triggered an opt-out clause. The 34-year-old appeared in six Grapefruit League games and went 3-for-15 with a pair of walks. He remains unsigned.
In parts of 10 big league seasons, including an All-Star year in 2022, Cron slashed .260/.320/.471, with 12 homers and 37 RBIs coming in 258 at-bats for the Colorado Rockies and Los Angeles Angels in 2023. He has launched 25 or more home runs in four different seasons.
If the Red Sox decide to sign Cron, it would send a strong message to Dalbec, who beat the veteran out for a roster spot in spring training. Cron is definitely more accomplished as a pro but Dalbec offers versatility. He can also play third base and outfield while Cron is only a first baseman.
Dalbec has a long way to go to turn around his 1-for-30 start with 18 strikeouts if he wants Cora and the Boston front office to stick with him instead of searching elsewhere. Over parts of five seasons, he has a .223/.290/.434 slash line.
Bringing in Cron should push Dalbec to compete to stay in the starting lineup now that he has that opportunity. Casas doesn't have a definite timetable, as fractured ribs just take time to heal. Dalbec won't have as long to make an impact on the lineup.