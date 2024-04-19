This Mike Trout Video Will Make Angels Fans Appreciate His Impact Even More
When a team has runners in scoring position and the batter puts a ball in play that could turn into a play at the plate, the role of the on-deck batter is to direct the runner where to slide into home.
Los Angeles Angels superstar Mike Trout performed his duties flawlessly on Wednesday night in a 5-4 win in Tampa Bay.
Zach Neto was on second, rounded third on a single by Anthony Rendon to left field and as he approached the plate, Trout was telling him to slide and directing with his arms that he needed to go toward the outside of the plate. Neto was tagged out but Trout's efforts should not be taken lightly.
For the outfielder to make the play at home, he has to field the ball cleanly and make a perfect throw. Randy Arozarena did everything correctly. Neto was initially called safe but the call was overturned after a review.
Neto would have been the go-ahead run but the Angels turned to their next-man-up mentality when the Rays walked Trout to pitch to Taylor Ward. Ward singled to right field and scored Rendon to put the Angels up by one.
“You’ve got to be resilient and keep driving and we did,” Washington said. “Tonight was another hell of a ballgame, but this time we came out on top. We did a good job of experiencing what we went through last night and coming out there night and just trying to play the game and take it to them. I think we showed what we’re made of.”