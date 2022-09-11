Astros Starter Urquidy Banged Up by Los Angeles Angels

Nothing was clicking for José Urquidy on Saturday. The Houston Astros starter was taxed in his first inning of work, throwing 14 pitches and yielding his first of six runs allowed.

Urquidy hit lead-off hitter David Fletcher, but his defense soon halted Fletcher from stretching in a run. A Mike Trout double was fielded by Yordan Álvarez and relayed home by Jeremy Peña for an out.

After advancing to third on a flyout, Trout scored later in the frame on a Taylor Ward single to the left side. The Astros matched the Los Angeles in the bottom of the frame with José Altuve scoring on a fielding error by Ward after a single by Yuli Gurriel.

Houston Astros Yuli Gurriel Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

The offense didn't have much to anything to offer following the first inning. Gurriel notched a three-hit night as Houston stranded six runners on a seven-hit night as a club.

Following the first frame the Angels found all their success against Urquidy until his exit after the fifth inning. Urquidy allowed six runs on 10 hits — one being a home run — and one walk while striking out four batters.

Shohei Ohtani tossed five innings in his start, leaving during his warmup in the sixth inning with a blister on his right index finger, the Angels announced. Ohtani remained in the game as the designated hitter until the ninth inning.

The Astros look for a series win starting at 1:10 p.m. CST Sunday at Minute Maid Park. Luis García is scheduled to battle the rubber with left-hander Tucker Davidson.

