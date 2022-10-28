How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Skip to main content

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Philadelphia Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

Justin Verlander will start Game 1 of the World Series for the Houston Astros against the Philadelphia Phillies.

The Houston Astros are back in familiar water. The American League champions are set for their fourth World Series in six years, their third against a National League East club.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set to end the regular season, the Astros embark on a best-of-seven series starting Friday at home. The roof will be closed, which would be an advantage to the New York Yankees — a joke many have made since the news was made.

And taking the mound for Houston in Game 1 is none other than Justin Verlander. The future Hall of Fame inductee hasn't appeared in the Fall Classic since 2019, a series he'd rather forget.

Verlander has pitched in four World Series, posting a 5.68 ERA in 38 innings across seven starts. Of all three postseason series he's pitched in, he's performed his worst in the spot he'll be in Saturday night.

But in his final start of the year on Oct. 4, Verlander matched up with the Phillies. In a glorified spring training game, the righty threw five no-hit innings allowing just one walk to his 10 strikeouts.

Philadelphia is hot though, and the club is scheduled to start Aaron Nola — former LSU teammate, and roommate, of Alex Bregman. Entering the postseason as the last Wild Card team, the Phillies have flirted with history, reaching the World Series on momentum and team structure.

Nola faced the Astros in his final regular season start too. The hurler carried a perfect game through 6.2 innings before giving up a hit to Yordan Álvarez in the seventh frame. 

Punching a ticket to the postseason for the Phillies on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park, Nola struck out nine, yielding two hits on the night. There isn't must to dissect in those games, but Nola proved he's a top pitcher in this series.

Scroll to continue

Read More

The Astros have never won Game 1 of a World Series, and the club's last loss came against the Phillies in the first of three-game set to close out the regular season. 

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_19307226
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10386569
News

Watch: LA Writer Uses 'Around the Horn' Face Time to Bash Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_12643035
News

Report: Marlins Hire Away Ocampo from Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_14259736
Around MLB

Former Astros' Stearns Out as Brewers President of Baseball Operations

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_10388178
News

Lucas Giolito Claims All Teams Were Cheating in 2017

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19266120
News

Five Astros Named Finalists for Silver Slugger Awards

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19262125
News

Verlander Named AL Comeback Player of the Year Finalist

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19241751
Opinions

Although Used Limitedly, Astros Rookie Brown Has Been Reliable in Postseason

By Kenny Van Doren