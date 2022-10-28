How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 1: TV Channel, Streaming Links

The Houston Astros are back in familiar water. The American League champions are set for their fourth World Series in six years, their third against a National League East club.

Facing the Philadelphia Phillies in a three-game set to end the regular season, the Astros embark on a best-of-seven series starting Friday at home. The roof will be closed, which would be an advantage to the New York Yankees — a joke many have made since the news was made.

And taking the mound for Houston in Game 1 is none other than Justin Verlander. The future Hall of Fame inductee hasn't appeared in the Fall Classic since 2019, a series he'd rather forget.

Verlander has pitched in four World Series, posting a 5.68 ERA in 38 innings across seven starts. Of all three postseason series he's pitched in, he's performed his worst in the spot he'll be in Saturday night.

But in his final start of the year on Oct. 4, Verlander matched up with the Phillies. In a glorified spring training game, the righty threw five no-hit innings allowing just one walk to his 10 strikeouts.

Philadelphia is hot though, and the club is scheduled to start Aaron Nola — former LSU teammate, and roommate, of Alex Bregman. Entering the postseason as the last Wild Card team, the Phillies have flirted with history, reaching the World Series on momentum and team structure.

Nola faced the Astros in his final regular season start too. The hurler carried a perfect game through 6.2 innings before giving up a hit to Yordan Álvarez in the seventh frame.

Punching a ticket to the postseason for the Phillies on Oct. 3 at Minute Maid Park, Nola struck out nine, yielding two hits on the night. There isn't must to dissect in those games, but Nola proved he's a top pitcher in this series.

The Astros have never won Game 1 of a World Series, and the club's last loss came against the Phillies in the first of three-game set to close out the regular season.

How to Watch:

Location: Minute Maid Park, Houston, Texas

Date: Friday, Oct. 28

Time: 7:03 p.m. CDT

TV Channel: FOX

Live Stream: fuboTV (start your free trial)

