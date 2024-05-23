Houston Astros Star 'Most Likely' to Get Dealt Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Houston Astros are 7-3 in their last 10 games and look to be getting back on track. While they're coming off a series loss against the Los Angeles Angels, a team they should beat, their recent stretch of better play is a positive sign.
Around the league, there isn't a team with more to deal with at the deadline than the Astros. General manager Dana Brown has made it clear that he doesn't plan to sell, but things can change.
If anything, only five games out in the American League West, Houston could be buyers.
However, in the event that they do sell, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed their "most likely" trade candidate.
To no surprise, he listed Alex Bregman.
"If they do end up selling, third baseman Alex Bregman will be the most talked about player on the roster as he is headed for free agency this offseason and there has seemingly been no traction on extension talks," Reuter wrote
Bregman has been the talk of the season around the league. The star third baseman has yet to come to an agreement on an extension and will hit free agency at the end of the year.
Past moves indicate that the Astros aren't against moving on from players, but Bregman feels different. He's been with the team since they drafted him in the first round of the 2015 MLB draft and has been a major part of their two World Series titles.
A two-time All-Star, Bregman can swing it with the best of them when he's at the top of his game. However, the recently turned 30-year-old hasn't played well this season, slashing just .209/.277/.330 with four home runs.
If they were to move him, the return wouldn't be what it once was, a factor that Brown and the rest of the front office will have to think about.