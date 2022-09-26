Amidst Offensive Inconsistencies Peña Is One Home Run Shy of Exclusive Club

Jeremy Peña's chances of winning the American League Rookie of the Year are slim to none. In the shadow of Carlos Correa, Peña regressed to the mean offensively but has provided superb defense according to his 15 defensive runs saved.

But as his offensive play hasn't been the most impressive in Houston Astros rookie history, he could become the sixth rookie in franchise history to reach 20 home runs. With 19 on the year, Peña has eight games to join a select group.

Yordan Álvarez was the last Astros rookie to reach the feat in 2019, setting the club record with 27. Peña won't reach that, but he could get hot and match or surpass Carlos Correa's club rookie record for a shortstop with 22.

On the season, Peña is slashing .247/.285/.408 with a below-average OPS. The 25-year-old has struck out at a 24% clip, walking nearly 4% of the time, with a .688 OPS on the month — his highest since June.

There's room for Peña to improve his offensive number to the average by season's end. And while his second-best OPS (.789) in the lineup comes in the two hole, the rookie will play a pivotal role on the best team in the American League.

