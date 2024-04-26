Former Houston Astros Boss Wins Baseball Digest Lifetime Achievement Award
Former Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker was recently named the fourth winner of the Baseball Digest Lifetime Achievement Award, honoring his entire career in baseball, dating back to his time as a player alongside the legendary Hank Aaron in Atlanta.
Baker is now a special assistant to the San Francisco Giants, where he got his start as a manager in the 1990s. He retired from managing after last season.
He joins Willie Mays, Vin Scully and Joe Torre as recipients of the award. Mays is also a Giants special assistant.
Baker is one of a handful of managers with more than 2,000 career wins. He finished his career as 2,183-1,862. He’s also one of a few managers that have World Series rings as players and managers.
He led the Astros from 2020-23 and led them to a World Series title in 2022, another World Series appearance in 2021, four straight trips to the American League Championship Series and three AL West titles.
He went 320-226 with Houston.
Baker is the quintessential baseball lifer, as he made his Major League debut as a 19-year-old pinch-hitter with the Atlanta Braves in 1969. While with the Braves he saw Aaron break Babe Ruth’s home run record.
But with the Los Angeles Dodgers he achieved his greatest acclaim as a player, winning a World Series ring in 1981. He was also a two-time All-Star, the 1977 NLCS MVP, a Gold Glove winner and a two-time Silver Slugger winner.
After a stint with the Giants as a coach under Roger Craig, he took over as manager in 1993 and spent a decade leading the Giants to two NL West titles, three playoff berths and the 2002 World Series, where the Giants lost to the Los Angeles Angels.
Baker finished with an 840-715 record with the Giants.
After leaving the Giants, he went immediately to the same job with the Chicago Cubs and led them from 2003-06. Following that, he managed the Cincinnati Reds (2008-13) and the Washington Nationals (2016-17) before taking over in Houston.