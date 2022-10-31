Former Astros Outfielder Reddick to Play in Australia

Josh Reddick made an appearance at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees over a week ago while tasked with the Play Ball call.

Noting he has more to give, the former Houston Astros outfielder is set to join the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League. The club announced his arrival Monday with Reddick's goal to bring a championship to Perth.

Reddick last played in Major League Baseball during the 2021 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After being released in August of last year, the then 34-year-old signed with the New York Mets but didn't make it out of Triple-A Syracuse.

Playing for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League at the start of 2022, Reddick announced his retirement after 28 games. Now looking for one last go in Australia, he's expected to hang up the spikes one last time after the Heat's season.

