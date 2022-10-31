Former Astros Outfielder Reddick to Play in Australia

Skip to main content

Former Houston Astros Outfielder Reddick to Play in Australia

Former Houston Astros outfielder Josh Reddick will play for the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League.

Josh Reddick made an appearance at Minute Maid Park for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees over a week ago while tasked with the Play Ball call. 

Noting he has more to give, the former Houston Astros outfielder is set to join the Perth Heat of the Australian Baseball League. The club announced his arrival Monday with Reddick's goal to bring a championship to Perth.

Reddick last played in Major League Baseball during the 2021 season with the Arizona Diamondbacks. After being released in August of last year, the then 34-year-old signed with the New York Mets but didn't make it out of Triple-A Syracuse.

Playing for the Acereros de Monclova of the Mexican League at the start of 2022, Reddick announced his retirement after 28 games. Now looking for one last go in Australia, he's expected to hang up the spikes one last time after the Heat's season.

Scroll to continue

Read More

More From SI's Inside The Astros:

  1. Could Mike Trout Request a Trade to the Houston Astros?
  2. Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
  3. Can the Houston Astros Handle the Loss of Yordan Álvarez?
  4. Is There Any Hope for an Aging Yuli Gurriel?
  5. Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
  6. Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
  7. Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
  8. Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
  9. Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
  10. Yordan Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball

Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!

In This Article (1)

Houston Astros
Houston Astros

USATSI_16960988
News

Former Astros Outfielder Reddick to Play in Australia

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291432
Game Day

How to Watch Astros vs. Phillies World Series Game 3: TV Channel, Streaming Links

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19313458
Prospects

AFL Update: Astros Prospect Daniels Can Mash

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19291315
News

McCullers to Start Game 3 of World Series for Astros

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19314673
News

Report: Maldonado's Game 1 Bat Didn't Give Him a Competitive Advantage

By Kenny Van Doren
USATSI_19327535
Game Day

Astros Even World Series With Game 2 Victory Over Phillies

By Kade Kistner
USATSI_19325679
Game Day

Watch: Bregman Smokes Home Run to Center

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19325350
Game Day

Watch: Three Straight Doubles Put the Astros on the Board

By Leo Morgenstern