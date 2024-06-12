Former Houston Astros Pitcher Inks Deal With Milwaukee Brewers
The Houston Astros have had a lot of pitchers come and go so far this season. Some have been let go, while others have been injured and forced to miss time, or even the rest of the year.
One of those pitchers is former reliever Joel Kuhnel.
The right-hander has spent time with the Astros in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons. Unfortunately, things did not go well for him and his tenure with the team was terminated.
According to the MLB transaction log, Kuhnel has found a new home.
He has inked a minor league deal with the National League contending Milwaukee Brewers.
In 2024, Kuhnel only pitched in one game for Houston. He had a bad outing in that appearance, giving up four earned runs in just 2.0 innings of work. That led to the team deciding to move on.
Back in 2023, he had a bigger sample size for the Astros. He pitched in seven games, eating up 9.2 innings. However, he gave up a 4.66 ERA and was unable to prove his worth to the team.
Hopefully, Kuhnel will be able to get his career back on track with the Brewers.
Milwaukee is currently leading the National League Central division by 6.5 games. They appear to be a playoff team and could use more pitching depth.
If Kuhnel can carve out a role for himself with the Brewers, he could fill a major need in the bullpen.
He'll have to work his way out of the minors, but at least it's a good opportunity with a quality team.