Four Houston Astros Players Predicted to Earn Prestigious Honor
As a team, the Houston Astros haven't found the success they were looking for coming into the season. Currently 11-20, the Astros are tied for fourth place in the American League West and already six games out of first.
Winners of four out of their last five, the hope is for them to continue playing the way they have to make up some ground after struggling early on.
Neither the offense or pitching staff have played well for the most part. Injuries, as well, have been a major issue. However, some players have continued to impress, and the lack of success can't be put on them.
Predicting the All-Star roster, Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report thinks four Houston players will be participating in the game.
That group includes Jose Altuve, Kyle Tucker, Yordan Alvarez, and Ronel Blanco.
While all four have warranted the selection, it's tough to imagine getting four All-Stars if the Astros continue to lose games at this pace.
Statistically, Altuve has been one of the best players in baseball, slashing .352/.415/.586 with seven home runs. If he can continue to swing the bat the way he has, it'll go down as arguably his best season ever, which would be highly impressive for arguably the greatest second baseman the game has ever seen.
Alvarez, a two-time All-Star, hasn't been great this season, but his name could carry weight. Slashing .244/.312/.439 with seven home runs, the left-handed slugger could get going before the voting is finalized.
As for the other left-handed slugger, Tucker, his .958 OPS would be the highest of his career if he continues playing this way. He has eight home runs and a career-high 176 OPS+.
Blanco, someone who's never appeared in an All-Star game, has been an ace-caliber arm this season. The right-hander threw a no-hitter and currently has a 1.65 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched.