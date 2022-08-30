Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado to Miss Time with Injury

Skip to main content

Report: Houston Astros Catcher Maldonado to Miss Time with Hand Injury

Martín Maldonado will miss his the two games for the Houston Astros as the starting catcher deals with hand swelling.

Houston Astros starting catcher Martín Maldonado will miss the next two games against the Texas Rangers with hand swelling, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Maldonado was hit by a pitch on his right hand on Sunday, and the swelling is significant enough for him to miss time.

Luckily, it seems a stint on the injured list will be avoided as nothing was damaged or broken in the catcher's hand. Christian Vázquez will get to see more time behind the plate with Maldonado's absence.

Vázquez was acquired from the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline, presumably to provide capable, All-Star level insurance in case Maldonado were to face time missed with an injury.

Thanks to Vázquez's presence, the Astros should have no issue in keeping pace offensively for the time being. 

