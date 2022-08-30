Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado to Miss Time with Injury

Report: Houston Astros Catcher Maldonado to Miss Time with Hand Injury
Houston Astros starting catcher Martín Maldonado will miss the next two games against the Texas Rangers with hand swelling, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com. Maldonado was hit by a pitch on his right hand on Sunday, and the swelling is significant enough for him to miss time.
Luckily, it seems a stint on the injured list will be avoided as nothing was damaged or broken in the catcher's hand. Christian Vázquez will get to see more time behind the plate with Maldonado's absence.
Vázquez was acquired from the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline, presumably to provide capable, All-Star level insurance in case Maldonado were to face time missed with an injury.
Thanks to Vázquez's presence, the Astros should have no issue in keeping pace offensively for the time being.
Read More
More From SI's Inside The Astros:
- Report: Former Astros Pitcher Fiers' Contract Terminated By CPBL Club
- Grading the Houston Astros MLB Trade Deadline Transactions
- Jeremy Peña isn't Competing for Rookie of the Year, And That's a Good Thing
- Houston Astros Poised to Make Another World Series Run
- Mancini Mania: Behind the Houston Astros' Latest Streak of History
- Artist Brendan Murphy on His Signature Addition to Minute Maid Park
- Trey Mancini Gives Houston Astros a Much Deeper Lineup
- Astros Pass New York Yankees as Best Team in the American League
- Astros' Álvarez Stopped Striking Out and Became the Best Hitter in Baseball
- 'Tracking Like Wheels Up': A Long Journey Back For Astros Prospect McKee
Make sure to follow Inside the Astros on Twitter @InsideAstrosSI!