Houston Astros Could Trade Outfielder To Elite NL Contender
The 2024 MLB season has not gone the way that the Houston Astros were hoping it would. So far this season, injuries have ripped the team apart and they are struggling to get through them.
Right now, they are just 30-36. While the Astros aren't out of playoff contention yet, it will be an uphill battle to get back to being a legitimate contender. With that in mind, many believe that Houston could turn into sellers ahead of the upcoming MLB trade deadline.
Two big names have been mentioned in many different trade rumors and speculations. Those two teams are Alex Bregman and Kyle Tucker. However, there is another name to keep an even closer eye on.
That name is center fielder Jake Meyers.
According to MLB Network insider Jon Morosi, Houston could end up trading Meyers before the deadline. In fact, he revealed a potential destination. The Philadelphia Phillies could pursue a trade for him.
“I'm going to mention one name that I don't think has been talked about enough as a possible trade deadline candidate. Jake Meyers in centerfield. I mention Jake Meyers because he's actually playing exceptionally well. It's been in a lot of ways the best year that he's ever put together in the major leagues."
Morosi went on to link the Phillies as a potential trade suitor for Meyers.
“For that reason, for a somewhat struggling up-and-down Astros team… You look at the ways the Phillies have struggled maybe to get that consistent production out of centerfield. I would say Jake Meyers is a natural trade fit to a team like the Phillies.”
Meyers will certainly be an interesting name to watch for teams needing outfield help.
During the 2024 season thus far, Meyers has played in 58 games. He has hit for a .263 average and has added six home runs and 25 RBI's. Those numbers are attractive for teams that need an outfielder.
At 27 years old, Meyers is very much in the prime of his career. Any team that acquires him will also have control moving forward, which would add to the interest level from quite a few different teams.
Hopefully, the Astros can begin turning their season around and not have to sell off their talent. But, if that doesn't happen, a trade involving Meyers seems much more likely than either Bregman or Tucker being shipped out of town.
Expect to continue hearing rumors surrounding Houston as the trade deadline draws closer. If things don't turn around, it seems very likely that they'll be open for business in trade discussions.