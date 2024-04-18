Houston Astros Demote Longtime Prospect in Preparation for Ace's Return
Thursday's off day for the Houston Astros couldn't have come at a better time following their sweep against the Atlanta Braves that dropped them to 6-14, the second-worst record in the American League.
They look like a completely different team from the one who has dominated the AL during their dynastic run that's seen them make the ALCS seven straight years.
Much of that has to do with injuries to their starting pitching staff.
Five players were placed on the injured list, including their top two starters Framber Valdez and Justin Verlander.
Because of these injuries, the Astros had to rely on their young pitchers already in the rotation and call upon multiple minor leaguers to fill spots on the roster.
One of those was Forrest Whitley, Houston's longtime prospect who was ranked No. 1 in their farm system from 2018-21.
The right-hander finally made his long awaited MLB debut on April 16 when he appeared in relief against the Braves.
Replacing Shawn Dubin in the top of the ninth inning following a ground rule double that scored two runs, the 26-year-old came in and gave up a double to the first batter he faced which brought in two more. Because he inherited those runners, Whitley was not credited with those runs. He finished out the inning after hitting a batter, walking another, and getting two outs on fly balls.
But, the Astros decided to send him back down to Triple-A on April 17 according to their transactions page.
With Verlander scheduled to come off the injured list and start on Friday, they needed to make a roster move to activate the ace.
Unfortunately for the longtime minor leaguer, he'll have to wait for his next opportunity to pitch in an MLB game.