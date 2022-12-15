Astros Entire Coaching Staff to Return for 2023

The Houston Astros announced Thursday the entire coaching staff from the 2022 World Series championship season will return in 2023. Major League coach Jason Kanzler is now an assistant hitting coach to hitting coaches Álex Cintrón and Troy Snitker.

Third base coach Gary Pettis, bench coach Joe Espada, pitching coach Josh Miller, first base coach Omar López, Major League coach Michael Collins, quality assurance coach Dan Firova and pitching coach Bill Murphy are all set to return under manager Dusty Baker, too.

Pettis is the longest tenured coach on staff, returning for his ninth season. Cintrón follows closely behind for seventh season in Houston's dugout. Kanzler is the least tenured, as he returns for his second season on the Astros staff.

The club also announced the addition of baseball operations staff member Tommy Kawamura as a Major League game planning coach. Kawamura served as the Astros manager of advanced scouting for several years.

