Houston Astros Fans Told to Panic Over Start to Closers Season
Coming into the season, no one would've expected to see the Houston Astros in last place in the American League West. While the start of the year has been a disappointment, the Astros still find themselves just five games behind the Texas Rangers for first place in the division.
At this point of the year, worrying about the division doesn't make sense. However, they don't want to dig a hole they can't get out of later in the season.
Nothing has gone well for Houston, struggling offensively and on the mound. That all starts with their biggest acquisition of the offseason. When the front office made a surprise move for Josh Hader, the expectation was for him to come in and continue being one of the best relief pitchers in baseball.
In his first 8 2/3 innings, he hasn't looked great, allowing eight earned runs. Hader's 8.31 ERA is a bit concerning but it also requires context. He allowed four runs in one outing and two in another. Those can't be forgotten about, but in most of his outings, he's done the job.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report listed the coldest superstars in baseball and if fans should panic, adding that fans should start to worry about Hader.
Giving the left-handed closer a five out of five, Rymer believes his stuff could be starting to regress, similar to how Craig Kimbrel's did at this age.
For Hader, he's been one of the best relief pitchers since he entered the league in 2017. He's struggled at times and that's worrisome, but a few promising outings and everyone will forget the one outing where he allowed four runs.