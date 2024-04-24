Houston Astros Fans Told to Worry About 'Screwed' Pitching Staff
The start of the season for the Houston Astros has been as bad as imaginable. After running the league for most of the past decade, the Astros are an abysmal 7-17 and can't seem to figure it out on either end.
When Houston was at its best over the past few years, they were a complete team offensively and on the mound. In their first 24 games, their pitching staff has arguably been the worst in baseball.
As a team, the Astros have walked 104 hitters and hold an ERA of 5.16, ranking the second-worst in baseball in both categories.
Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report urged fans to start worrying about how bad the pitching staff looks. Rymer wrote that "there's no getting around how screwed" the staff currently looks.
The worries on that end are well warranted, mostly due to the injuries they're currently dealing with. Not many teams, if any, could survive with all the injuries Houston has dealt with, but they need to find a solution as soon as possible.
Justin Verlander made his first start over the weekend, throwing 6.0 innings and allowing two earned runs. His first start was an encouraging one, something the team clearly needs as currently constructed.
If they don't figure it out before the deadline, it'll be interesting to see what happens. Adding pitching when they can't win games wouldn't make much sense, but on the other side of that, adding pitching could help them win more games.
The front office is in a strange position, which they likely weren't expecting entering the year.