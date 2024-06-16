Houston Astros Get Massive Update On Superstar Pitcher
The Houston Astros have not been able to catch a break on the injury front so far during the 2024 MLB season. While it has been rough going so far, they have received one piece of good injury news.
Justin Verlander has missed time recently due to a neck injury, but it appears that he is progressing towards making a comeback and could return to the mound soon.
Chandler Rome of The Athletic has provided the latest update on Verlander. He played catch on Sunday morning and could rejoin the Astros' rotation as early as this coming week against the Chicago White Sox.
While he mentioned that his potential return this week is still up in the air, it's a huge update that gives Houston reason for optimism.
Verlander has been a timeless superstar for the Astros. Even at 41 years old, he is still capable of completely shutting down opposing offenses. In the games he has started this year, he has still looked great.
So far in 2024, Verlander has started in 10 games. He has compiled a 3-2 record to go along with a 3.95 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP. The numbers may not be as elite as everyone has become used to seeing from him, but they're still solid.
With all of the injuries that Houston has suffered from a pitching standpoint, getting Verlander back on the mound will bring a massive boost.
Hopefully, he'll be able to continue progressing well and won't suffer any setbacks.
A return to the rotation would be a huge step for the Astros towards getting back into postseason contention.