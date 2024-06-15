Houston Astros GM Reveals A Top Priority For Possible Trade Deadline Deals
As has been the case for every single team in baseball, the Houston Astros have been linked to quite a few different potential targets ahead of the MLB trade deadline in late July.
While it's easy to link a team to a player, the actual strategy for the front office is usually much different. It's not always about acquiring the most talented player that's available on the market.
When it comes to the Astros, it's clear that there are needs throughout the roster. They could use some starting pitching, as well as an upgrade at first base if one is available.
Despite the needs and some players available that could fit the immediate needs perfectly, Houston has a strategy in mind.
In a recent radio quote, Astros general manager Dana Brown revealed one major priority for the team with any trade deadline move they make. He wants to find players that will be a part of the future with "several years of control" left in their contract.
Right off the bat, this piece of news likely eliminates a few of the potential first base trade targets that have been connected to Houston.
Among those targets on expiring deals are Pete Alonso, Christian Walker, and Paul Goldschmidt. After this news, it's very likely that none of those three players are legitimate trade targets.
It also limits what the Astros would do to improve their pitching situation.
However, what it does mean is that Houston may be willing to pay bigger prices to acquire players under control for years to come. Expiring players are much cheaper to acquire.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what direction the Astros head in ahead of the deadline. They have holes and may still be able to compete for a spot in the postseason with the right moves.
This piece of news definitely changes some things, but there are still a handful of talented players with future control that could make sense.