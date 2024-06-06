Houston Astros Linked In Suggested Trade Sending Kyle Tucker To NL Contender
The 2024 MLB season has not gone according to plan for the Houston Astros. Heading into their series against the Los Angeles Angels, the Astros are just 28-35 and are not looking anything close to being a playoff contender.
Unfortunately, injuries have been a major setback for Houston this season. Just recently, they were forced to lose both Cristian Javier and Jose Urquidy for the rest of the season. That has led many to wonder whether or not the Astros could become sellers ahead of the MLB trade deadline.
Rumors and rumblings have suggested that Houston could consider trading Alex Bregman, Kyle Tucker, and more. While the franchise may not choose to sell, the speculation is running rampant.
Tucker is one of the more intriguing potential trade options for opposing teams. He is one of the best outfielders in baseball and would have a long list of trade suitors if the Astros chose to make him available.
Zach Pressnell of FanSided has suggested a massive blockbuster trade that would send Tucker to a National League contender. That contender would be the Atlanta Braves.
In his suggested trade idea, Pressnell would have Tucker head to the Braves and Houston would get right-hander Hurston Waldrep, shortstop Nacho Alvarez Jr., and right-hander Darius Vines.
Waldrep is obviously the biggest name that would be coming back to the Astros in this trade. He is Atlanta's No. 2 prospect and has a very bright future ahead of him. Houston would be getting a key future piece for their pitching staff with this move.
Alvarez is the best position player in the Braves' farm system. He is just 21 years old and is already looking like a major threat at the plate in the future.
Finally, Houston would round out their trade haul by receiving Vines. The 25-year-old could play in the majors early on, but needs to find a place where this isn't a logjam of pitching. He could be an immediate acquire and play candidate for the Astros.
Giving up Tucker would be a brutally tough decision to make. He has had a big year so far, batting .266 to go along with 19 home runs and 40 RBI. He has also stolen 10 bases this season.
It seems much more likely that Houston will hang on to Tucker through the trade deadline. However, if they decide to sell, this would be a very interesting trade package. While it may not be quite enough, it's something that would have to be considered if they're committed to trading Tucker.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors and suggested trades surrounding the Astros in the coming days and week. They're a real wild card ahead of the trade deadline.