Astros, Phillies Make World Series History with Rookie Shortstops

Prior to Game 1 of the World Series, two rookie shortstops had never started against each other. In the 118th series, history was made when the Houston Astros sent out Jeremy Peña and the Philadelphia Phillies started Bryson Stott.

Elias Sports confirmed the mark after Astros radio broadcaster Steve Sparks noted it during Game 1 on Friday. Peña — who has started at shortstop every postseason game for Houston — went 1-for-5 with one run scored, one double and a pair of strikeouts.

Stott went 0-for-3 with two walks and two strikeouts. The 25-year-old didn't start Game 2 of the World Series at Minute Maid Park after fouling a pitch off his foot the previous day. Stott pinch hit for Edmundo Sosa on Saturday, going 0-for-1 with one walk in a 12-pitch at-bat.

The two shortstops won't be taking home the respective Rookie of the Year awards for their leagues, but they've both proven their value. As the final two teams alive in the 2022 Major League Baseball season, the Astros and the Phillies showed a glimpse into how player development and youthful production can carry a team to success.

