If there was a Triple Crown award for pitching staffs as a whole, the Houston Astros would take the title it in the American League. Entering Monday, the Astros lead the AL in wins, ERA and strikeouts... with room to breathe.

In terms of pitcher wins, the Astros have the most of any American League club, inching closer to home-field advantage over the AL East-leading New York Yankees. Houston was the first team to reach 90 wins this season, and sitting at 96 after Sunday's rout of the Oakland A's, the Astros lead the Yankees by eight wins in the standings.

With a 2.94 ERA into September, the Astros are the only staff sporting a sub-3.00 ERA as the Tampa Bay Rays — this week's opponent — trail in second place at 3.33. The Yankees aren't far behind, looking over the Rays' shoulder with a 3.34-team ERA.

The starters have averaged the best ERA in the American League, complemented by a Major League Baseball-best ERA out of the bullpen.

Strikeouts have come easy for Houston's staff. Forty-three punch outs separate the Chicago White Sox from the Astros — who have combined for 1,364 — for first place in the category among the 15 AL clubs.

As the pitching staff ranks among the best in the sport, it also leads with a .211 opponent batting average and 1.09 WHIP in the AL. The best pitching staff in Major League Baseball has flashed its riches, and with Justin Verlander back injury, his mimic, Hunter Brown, provides long relief out of the bullpen.

Credit to the Houston Astros' game notes from Sunday, Sept. 18.

