Astros Place Verlander on Injured List, Recall Bielak from Triple-A

Justin Verlander was placed on the 15-day injured list Tuesday with right-calf discomfort. The Houston Astros announced Verlander's MRI revealed "fascial disruption, nut no muscle fiber disruption. His injured-list placement is retroactive to Aug. 29.

At 39-years-old, Verlander is the frontrunner for the American League Cy Young. The righty holds the most wins (16), best ERA (1.84), best ERA+ (207) and lowest WHIP (0.86) of qualified Major League Baseball starting pitchers.

Verlander exited after the third inning Sunday after an awkward turn to cover first base on a run down. General manager James Click considered it "relatively good news," expecting the ace to be out short term, per Brian McTaggart of MLB.com.

Once vying for a backend of the rotation spot in 2020, Brandon Bielak's role has morphed into a call-up when the Houston Astros are in need of long relief. The 26-year-old has been recalled twice this season — one stint being the 27th-man for a doubleheader.

But as Verlander hit the shelf, Bielak stood as the next-pitcher up which has been his motive of action the last two seasons. Over 75 innings in Triple-A Sugar Land, Bielak has posted a 3.48 ERA and a 1.44 WHIP with 70 strikeouts to 38 walks. These are respectable numbers for the Pacific Coast League, but in limited action in the Major Leagues, the righty has offered substantial long relief.

Prior to his last inning in relief against the New York Yankees in the latter of a doubleheader, Bielak was cruising. He allowed just one run on five hits in 10 combined innings of work until a three-run home run from Aaron Judge in garbage time ruined his impressive run.

Bielak isn't a starter of the future for the Astros, but his experience bodes well for the bullpen or in a spot start. With Hunter Brown awaiting his September call-up on the taxi squad, Bielak will see Major League action over the next 30 days, too.

The Astros also officially recalled J.J. Matijevic from Triple-A Sugar Land with Jake Meyers being optioned.

