Houston Astros Schedule Injured Pitcher’s Next Rehab Game
The Houston Astros will give their injured starting pitcher José Urquidy a third rehab game on Friday with their Triple-A affiliate in Sugar Land, per multiple reports.
The Space Cowboys are playing at home this week against the Round Rock Express, the Texas Rangers’ Triple-A affiliate.
The Astros are hoping this will be the last rehab start for Urquidy, who hasn’t pitched in the Majors yet this season. Manager Joe Espada told reporters that the goal is for the right-hander to get to 80 pitches.
His last rehab game was with Double-A Corpus Christi on Saturday. He was roughed up, as he gave up seven hits and five runs, though four were earned. He also struck out two.
The bigger problem was his build-up. Urquidy threw 59 pitches in four innings, as his fastball reached 93 mph.
Houston had hoped to get more out of the right-hander, who made his first rehab starts with Sugar Land the previous week and threw 46 pitches in 2.2 innings, allowing three hits and three earned runs.
The Astros want Urquidy to be able to handle a full workload when he returns.
Assuming Friday’s rehab start goes well and he’s ready to return, Houston will be on the road facing the Seattle Mariners. Assuming normal rest, the earliest he could pitch would be Wednesday.
Urquidy left a spring training game in March with a right forearm strain. An exam revealed that it was nothing more than that and he’s built up for more than a month with long toss, bullpen sessions and live batting practice.
He is no stranger to injuries. Last season he went 3-3 with a 5.29 ERA and spent three months on the injured list with right shoulder discomfort.
The Astros are off on Thursday and start a seven-game road trip in Oakland on Friday.