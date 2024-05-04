Houston Astros Set Expected Return Date For Top Rotation Arm
After an uncharacteristic start to the season that has the Houston Astros sitting with the second-worst record in the American League entering Friday, they are hoping things can get turned around.
One aspect that will certainly help them out is getting healthy across their pitching staff.
Justin Verlander and Framber Valdez have returned to the rotation, helping stabilize things at the top, but there are still two of their expected starters on the injured list.
It's been a challenge for the coaching staff figuring out who they can call upon during this time as many of their available arms have struggled throughout the first part of the year.
That could be coming to an end soon.
The Astros got some great news in the latest update on Cristian Javier. He was placed on the 15-day injured list with neck discomfort after being scratched from his expected start against the Washington Nationals on April 21.
During Houston's Mexico City trip, the right-hander was able to throw a bullpen session.
Now, he's hitting the next step in his rehab as he's been scheduled to start at Double-A on Saturday with the plan being he'll throw 60-65 pitches or four innings. If everything goes right, they are expecting Javier to rejoin the team next week on their road trip.
According to their team's transaction page, the Astros could have him return to their rotation against the Detroit Tigers for a start anytime from May 10-12.
That is going to be a huge boost to this team.
Javier was one of their best starting pitchers to begin the year with an ERA of 1.54 over his four starts. This was a major plus after he struggled in the regular season during 2023.
Once they get the righty back in the rotation, they should have the requisite pitching that allows them to start turning things around.