Houston Astros Star Reliever Viewed as Potential Trade Candidate
As the Houston Astros continue to struggle, it's uncertain what the roster will look like in a few months. If the Astros can't turn things around and they're out of the postseason picture, moving players at the deadline could be in their best interest.
For now, Houston is just five games behind in the American League West entering Tuesday. The start of the year has been less than ideal, but it's too early to panic.
However, if the situation does become a reality, Zachary Rotman of FanSided listed players who could be dealt. Of the potential trade candidates, Rotman wrote that Ryan Pressly could be moved.
Pressly, who has a different role in 2024 due to the signing of Josh Hader, has had a tough start to the season. The right-hander has allowed eight earned runs in 8 2/3 innings pitched, good for an ERA of 8.31. While it was expected that he'd struggle in his new role, an 8.31 ERA is inexcusable for the veteran.
When Hader joined the team, the 7-8-9 punch of Bryan Abreu, Pressly, and Hader looked to be the best in baseball on paper. That has been as far from the case as possible to start the season and Pressly's struggles are a big reason why.
If he was moved, the Texas native should get a decent return.
Pressly, when at his best as a closer, was one of the most dominant arms in baseball throughout the past few years.
After running the league for most of the past decade, the Astros are struggling in a big way.
History suggests they'll figure it out, but until that happens, questions will continue to be raised.