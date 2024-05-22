Houston Astros Tabbed Landing Spot for Player Who Could Be a Big Upgrade
The Houston Astros came away with another win on Tuesday night and will look to win another series on Wednesday afternoon against the Los Angeles Angels. Starting the season just as bad as any team in baseball, the Astros are 8-2 in their last 10 games.
It doesn't come as a surprise to see this team figuring it out. For what it's worth, if there's one team in baseball that should be trusted to get back on track when they struggle, it's Houston. However, these struggles were new, something the organization hadn't dealt with for much of the past decade.
Only five games out of first place in the American League West, there's plenty of time for them to do what they need to do to win the division.
The July trade deadline is setting up to be an interesting one for the front office. What they do could be a big indication of how the future looks. While getting healthy will be the top priority as it's the reason for the Astros' struggles, they could look to add a player or two to help them win another World Series, which is the expectation and goal for this franchise.
Listing landing spots for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report ranked Houston in the top five.
"And right now, the Astros have every reason to be daydreaming about making this exact scenario come true via a Guerrero trade. They've gotten just a .535 OPS and five home runs from their first basemen," Rymer wrote.
The struggles of Jon Singleton and Jose Abreu have been less than ideal. Making a blockbuster move for a first baseman would be a huge upgrade to the first base position, and would also give them a young player who could be one of their future stars.
With many upcoming moves they need to make in terms of soon-to-be free agents on the Astros roster, adding a 25-year-old All-Star could be a signal that they don't have any plans of slowing down.