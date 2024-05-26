Inside the Astros

How Likely Are Houston Astros to Trade and Re-Sign Alex Bregman?

The Houston Astros have been rumored to entertain the idea of trading and then re-signing Alex Bregman. What are the chances that actually happens?

Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports / Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Third baseman Alex Bregman, much like his team the Houston Astros, is having an unremarkable season.

His 74 OPS+ is 26 points lower than the MLB average and it's 58 points lower than his career average. Is it merely a blip or a slump? Or could it be indicative of a true decline for the 30-year-old who will test the free agent waters this winter?

Regardless, his performance has been a leading factor in the Astros' slow start to the 2024 MLB season and it's hard not to notice. But perhaps a change of scenery for the former All-Star could be the key to reviving his season.

One idea posed by MLB insider Mark Feinsand is that Houston could actually trade Bregman ahead of the MLB trade deadline and then re-sign him in winter.

For Bleacher Report, they are putting that idea at a "high" on the BS meter and we can't help but agree. For multiple reasons.

Let's start with the obvious. There is no indication that Houston has even entertained this idea and come next week it's very likely this very same pundit will be talking about how the Astros should be buyers, not sellers, at this year's deadline.

The second is that Bregman has shown he is a very good player and the Astros have already indicated they have little motivation to sell, much less their prized third baseman who has become a face of the franchise.

Finally, it always sounds really nice in theory to trade a player and then come back and re-sign them in the winter in free agency. In reality, it rarely ever works. In Bregman's case, if he does round back into form, Houston likely wouldn't want to match his price. This is the same player who couldn't reach an extension deal with the Astros over money.

If he doesn't bounce back, then why would Houston want to pursue a long-term relationship with a declining player who they just traded away?

All in all, the likelihood of Feinsand's fairytale idea is just that - a fairytale.

