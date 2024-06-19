New Update Shows Incredibly Bright Future Coming For Houston Astros
While the 2024 MLB season has been frustrating at times for the Houston Astros, there is still hope.
At 33-39, the Astros find themselves still within striking distance of the AL Wild Card race.
It doesn't seem likely that Houston will be able to make the postseason right now, but things could still change. With some players returning from injury and the MLB trade deadline coming up, a lot could happen that might help the Astros get back into contention.
No matter how that 2024 season goes this year at the Major League level, there is still a bright spot to be excited about.
A new update from Astros Future on X, shared some major leaps forward from young talent in the minor leagues.
The post shared that four draft picks from the 2023 class alone have made it up to Double-A. Those players are Brice Matthews, Jake Bloss, Jeron Williams, and Pascanel Ferreras.
Being able to hit so well in one draft class isn't easy to do.
Dana Brown and the front office absolutely nailed the draft last year and they're already seeing the results of their hard scouting work.
All four players offer extremely high potential. At the rate they're moving up in the farm system, they could be just a couple of years away from big league baseball.
Obviously, the speed of moving up in the minor leagues comes and goes. They've made it this far fast, but that could slow down as they continue developing.
Either way, the Astros should be excited about these developments.
It may not be this year or next year, but a new wave of talent is on its way in the near future.